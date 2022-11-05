Concern work of pine control groups could be undone

Two wilding pine groups picked up awards at the national biosecurity awards, but there are concerns all the good work will come to nothing as funding dries up.

The Whakatipu Wilding Control Group won the community award at the awards while the national wilding conifer control programme, led by Biosecurity New Zealand, won the local and central government award category.

Wilding Pine Network chairman Richard Bowman said, in a statement, the two wins were well-deserved and reflected the work done around the country.

"There are hundreds of paid workers and contractors doing the hard physical work, and then hundreds more who volunteer for community-based and iwi-led projects. There is a lot of energy from people wanting to protect the country from disappearing under a dark blanket of self-seeded trees, that, in contrast to well-managed, carefully-planted forestry, bring no benefits to the landscapes they are spreading into," he said.

Control work is under way on more than 2 million ha of native landscapes, farmland, hydro catchments, and numerous sites of significance for Maori.

But more work was needed.

"As the climate warms, we expect the growth rates and the spread will happen even faster in more areas than it will slow.

"This work is about saving the best of New Zealand from a wilding threat that is devastating our unique lands and biodiversity.

"We must sustain the gains and keep up the current momentum."

Wilding Pine Network co-ordinator Jo Ritchie said the significant gains made by the National Wilding Conifer control programme were at risk due to a reduction of funding to the programme from the 2023 financial year onwards.

The control programme provides significant and ongoing benefits to New Zealand’s landscapes, cultural heritage, and native biodiversity values, both terrestrial and freshwater.

At the levels of national funding proposed from 2023 — about $10 million, less than half of the current annual budget — it would not be possible to provide the necessary maintenance control or to expand into areas of wilding-infested land outside of the current programme, she said.

"It will result in a significant loss of momentum in the national programme and will force reductions in the highly effective and skilled contractor, community and volunteer workforce. It will also erode the dynamic partnership with community, iwi, local, regional, and national government, landowners, and land managers that is at the heart of the current success of the national wilding programme," Ms Ritchie said.

Some wilding projects, which have been under way for more than a decade, were starting to achieve successful "wilding free" outcomes.

"However, while spectacular progress is being made with initial control across New Zealand, this work will require at least two rounds of maintenance around 3-5 years apart to remove regeneration and exhaust the seed bank, as well as to neutralise other seed-nearby sources."

If the existing levels of investment in the national programme to allow it to reach completion over the next decade were not maintained, wilding spread would continue.

"Our highly memorable landscapes are admired by countless Kiwis and visitors and impact powerfully on both imagination and memory. The fast spread of wilding pines is an immediate and dangerous threat to these beloved landscapes.

"In ten years any one wilding tree can become one hundred, then one thousand."