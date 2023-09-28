Convoys paused on SH6, another cold snap coming

An aerial view of the slip-damaged Makarora highway (SH6) today. Convoy vehicles can be seen to the right near the Blue Pools/ carpark area and Muddy Creek cutting through the middle. Photo: Aspiring Highways/ Waka Kotahi.

Haast Pass road users won't have to wait for convoys when using the slip-damaged highway this weekend, but more bad weather is set to hit parts of the South Island, including the West Coast.

Heavy rain last week caused a massive slip around the Muddy Creek bridge area on State Highway 6, causing the link between the West Coast and Otago-Queenstown to close for several days, and work is continuing to clear it.

The road disruptions coincide with the first week of the school holidays and a popular whitebait festival.

Escorted convoys over Muddy Creek began this week, allowing some vehicles including buses access.

However from Friday evening, traffic signals will be used over the weekend, Waka Kotahi NZ Transport Agency said today.

“Crews have pulled out all the stops to get this piece of highway ready for safe use over the weekend with traffic signals keeping the Muddy Creek area single lane,” said Robert Choveaux, system manager for Otago and Southland.

“The road will be open 24/7 this weekend, barring any more slips or severe weather events.

"From Monday, the highway will close again with convoys resuming at 8am potentially with an extra fourth convoy, which we will confirm on Monday.

“People still need to bear in mind that this route is subject to short term closures if more rain falls or slips occur so check before you head off.”

Convoys times for the closure near Makarora remain the same on Friday: at 8am, midday and 4.30pm.

From about 5pm, traffic lights will manage a single lane across Muddy Creek and its approaches, helping out the Haast Whitebait Festival people.

Convoys and restricted access will resume at 8am, midday and 4.30pm on Monday.

Crews will continue work around the site over coming days, aiming to restore normal bridge and road access as soon as possible.

Cold spring weather continues

Road users are urged to take care this weekend as heavy rain, snow and strong winds are forecast for parts of the South Island.

Much of the South Island has forecast low temperatures over the coming days, which could mean snow may fall over alpine passes/Arthur’s Pass (SH73) with 500 metres and lower in Southland on the Milford Road (SH94) on Friday morning, MetService said.

“While these snow amounts are forecast to be small, we advise people to drive with care,” Waka Kotahi journey manager Tresca Forrester said.

“Crews will be out monitoring roads, applying grit or anti-icing compound if necessary."

There is a strong wind watch out across the South Island’s main divide from 6am on Friday until 6am on Saturday.

“These conditions are still catching people out on highways, especially in high-sided vehicles like campervans or if people are towing boats/caravans,” Ms Forrester said.

“Please be vigilant in high altitude and open areas across the high country.”

Heavy rain was expected to hit parts of the West Coast on Sunday.

- ODT Online