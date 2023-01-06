Cooler weather this weekend should aid anglers trying their luck

PHOTO: ODT FILES

Cooler weather forecast for the weekend is a good thing from the fishing point of view.Recent hot weather has raised water temperatures into the low to mid 20s Celsius.

This reduces oxygen levels and slows up trout activity.

In still waters they go deeper to find cooler water and will do the same in rivers and streams.

But in the latter, they will also frequent shallow rippled water as that will also hold more oxygen.

Other than temperature, most waters are fishable. I say most as the Pomahaka earlier this week was still very dirty despite being low and far too discoloured for good fishing.

The lower Taieri was very discoloured when I fished it recently. I could not understand why it was so dirty as when I arrived at the river, there had been no rain and the river was low.

It eventually started to clear after about an hour and was just about fishable when a jet-boat came down the river and the water was instantly returned to the state it was in when I arrived.

The motor stirred up the middle of the river and the wash from the boat sent waves up the bank, stirring up silt at the sides.

Within a minute the whole river was dirty. I walked upstream for about a kilometre to get to clearish water before being able to fish.

The colouration of the Pomahaka is more of a mystery. The only thing I can think of is a slip somewhere.

When we arrived at the river, Murray Smart and I decided to go to the Mataura instead which turned out to be a good move.

The water was warm but not too warm and it was slightly misty, but it was possible to spot fish in the ripples.

There was the odd mayfly about but rises were few and far between.

The trout were in the ripples, feeding on nymphs, when we started and were still at it when we packed in for the day late afternoon.

I fished the same flies all day a weighted size 12 hare's ear nymph on the point and an unweighted size 14 of the same pattern on the dropper. Surprisingly most of the fish that I caught were on the weighted version despite the shallowness of the water.

We are looking forward to the next trip to the Mataura.

I also had an outing to Strath Taieri on a nice warm, calm day. The water was clear and at a good level.

There were trout rising as soon as I started. It was hard to see them on the open sections but under cover of the willows they were easily spotted. The hardest part was getting them to see the fly as they were cruising quite quickly.

One trout was cruising a beat in open water and rising regularly and it took my nymph straight off.

I was surprised to see it regurgitate several brown beetles.

That explained the splashy rises made by some of the fish I had seen.