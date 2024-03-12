Council seals deal for trust to buy wharf

The Ulva Island wharf. PHOTO: SUPPLIED

The Southland District Council has approved a deal for the Ulva Island wharf to go into private hands.

The wharf is in a poor state and was set to close for good at the end of the month as it was a health and safety risk.

But the Hunter Family Trust has come forward, seeking an agreement with the council to take over the ownership and running of the wharf.

The trust has had land on the island since 1922.

The Stewart Island Community Board had recommended the wharf be sold to the Hunter Family Trust.

The island is in Paterson Inlet and just across from the main settlement of Halfmoon Bay. It is known for its wildlife and is a pest-free sanctuary, although a rat was found on the island this year.

The state of the wharf had been an ongoing issue on Stewart Island and Cr Jon Spraggon said, at a meeting last week, he had been on the community board for 17 years and its state had been an issue when he first started.

He said the board and trust had carried out extensive discussion over the trust taking over the wharf.

The board had been looking at moving wharf access around to Bathing Bay but some tourist operators had said the new wharf or pontoon could disintegrate when a weather event come hurtling down the inlet. The designer of the wharf disputed that.

He said the trust taking over the wharf was a positive move for the island.

The trust would continue to allow public and commercial use and commercial users would need to be registered.

Significant repairs were required so a funding plan would be worked through with commercial users.

Existing conditions of use put in by the council would stay and the trust would take over the risk from the council.

The trust understood the wharf and causeway’s historical significance and would attempt to preserve its heritage. The council would not object to any applications made by the Hunter family to extend the wharf’s resource consent.

The council had priced an upgrade of the wharf at about $1.5 million and $600,000 was potentially available from a successful Tourism Infrastructure Fund (TIF) application.

About $300,000 was also allocated as a grant from the Stewart Island visitor levy.

Southland District Mayor Rob Scott asked if the funding from TIF would stay if the council decided to build at Bathing Bay. Council strategic project lead Simon Moran said that was unlikely to occur.

Should the council build the new wharf in Bathing Bay the Hunter Family would close the old wharf to the public and commercial users, Mr Moran said.

