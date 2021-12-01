Skip to main content
Bargain ahoy!
Jayakrishnan Puthiyakulathil stands beside a yacht for sale at Wastebusters Alexandra.
‘On call’ over holiday period
'On call' over holiday period
It will be "all hands on deck" if Covid-19 emerges in the Queenstown Lakes district over the New Year holiday period, the Southern District Health Board and WellSouth have promised.
Working in nature exciting and a privilege
Working in nature exciting and a privilege
Nature has been at the heart of Lou Sanson’s life.
‘We have a lot to celebrate’
'We have a lot to celebrate'
Ten world championship medals, five Paralympics medals and now an Officer of the New Zealand Order of Merit.
Queen's Service Medal
Queen's Service Medal
Southern recipients of the QSM from the New years Honours list.
Pandemic takes back seat for health workers
Pandemic takes back seat for health workers
Forgetting Covid-19 was key to two Canadians basking in the Rhythm & Alps atmosphere in the festival’s tent city on day 2 of the festival yesterday.
Wanaka police warn parents
Wanaka police warn parents
The hard word has gone on parents as Wanaka police grapple with an increase in alcohol-fuelled issues following an influx of young people into the holiday hotspot.
Queen's Service Medal (QSM)
Queen's Service Medal (QSM)
Southern recipients of the QSM in the New Years Honours
Member of the New Zealand Order of Merit (MNZM)
Member of the New Zealand Order of Merit (MNZM)
Southern recipients of the MNZM in the New Years Honours.
Education ‘pathway to betterment’
Education 'pathway to betterment'
Education is more than just a career for Phillip Ker — it is a pathway to making a difference.
New Zealand acts drop everything for festival
New Zealand acts drop everything for festival
Fat Freddy’s Drop will headline the Rhythm & Alps music festival near Wanaka after it and a slew of other New Zealand acts were drafted in at the 11th hour to replace five acts affected by...
Decline in road deaths and police set to ‘step our game up’
Decline in road deaths and police set to 'step our game up'
The lowest number of Southern road fatalities in five years has come as welcome news to police.
Group on hand to help young ones partying
Group on hand to help young ones partying
Police, security guards and volunteers are ready for the possibility hundreds of young and underage drinkers may congregate on the Wanaka lakefront tonight for an informal New Year’s Eve gathering,...
Belief oven caused devastating blaze
Belief oven caused devastating blaze
A young Filipino mother is in shock after a fire ripped through her family’s home in Queenstown, destroying all their belongings.
‘Really happy’ crowd at races
'Really happy' crowd at races
Organisers and participants alike enjoyed a festive atmosphere at yesterday’s Kurow Races.
Young mum remembered
Young mum remembered
Members of murder victim Azalia Wilson’s family gathered at the Eastern Cemetery in Invercargill yesterday to mark what would have been her 25th birthday.
‘Tears of joy’ for champion young singer
'Tears of joy' for champion young singer
Winning Newstalk ZB’s nationwide singing competition "Star of Christmas" is a wish come true for Mischa Thomlinson.
No sign of stolen pounamu
No sign of stolen pounamu
The pounamu taken from the headstone of cancer campaigner Blair Vining is still missing.
Events a lifeline for desperate township
Events a lifeline for desperate township
Fiordland Community Board chairwoman Sarah Greaney wants a fundamental overhaul of how Covid is managed as Kiwis are now the only people keeping the Te Anau and Fiordland economy going.
Wanaka festival begins, three acts pull out
Wanaka festival begins, three acts pull out
The Rhythm & Alps music festival in Wanaka is under way as the skies cleared and the crowds started rolling in - but the Covid-19 Omicron variant soon cast its shadow.
