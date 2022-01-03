Drink-drive focus on stretches

Southern police will be targeting key stretches of road as they try to reduce the risk of drink-drivers causing carnage over the busy New Year period.

Last year, there were 971 road crashes during the Christmas-New Year period nationally, 91 people being seriously injured and 11 losing their lives.

Alcohol or drugs and speed were factors in more than half those crashes.

Senior Sergeant Anthony Bond, of Dunedin, said police would have a visible presence on the roads over the coming days, particularly on the state highways in and out of Dunedin and the state highways leading to Central Otago.

There was a higher risk of crashes between December 20 and January 5, and the greatest time of risk was between noon and 8pm.

Assistant Commissioner deployment and road policing Bruce O’Brien said in the past five years, more than 6500 crashes involving injuries had alcohol as a contributing factor.

More than 1580 people were seriously injured, and 389 people were killed.

"Don’t put your whānau and loved ones through that grief," he said.

‘‘If you are going to drink, plan how you’re getting home before you head out so you avoid making a bad decision later."

There was always an alternative to drink-driving, from getting a mate to drive to taxis or public transport.

People should make sure they were using a legitimate ride share or taxi service to ensure the vehicle and driver were safe, he said.

Another important note for partygoers was to stay together, Mr O’Brien said.

‘‘You need to keep an eye on each other so everyone can enjoy their night and get home safely. Don’t let your friends wander off alone, especially if they’ve been drinking."



