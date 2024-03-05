Dump site by Waiau River to be cleared

Te Waewae Bay where the Bluecliffs dump site is situated in a former gravel pit. PHOTO: SUPPLIED

Plans are being advanced for the removal of material from an old community dump site at the small Bluecliffs settlement in Southland.

On Sunday, Southland District Mayor Rob Scott extended the state of emergency at Bluecliffs for another week.

"The reason the emergency is being extended is to advance the two workstreams arising from the original declaration — firstly to open the bar at the Waiau Mouth where the work so far is being peer reviewed and advice is being sought on the next steps", Mr Scott said.

The small settlement was under threat of erosion with the river cutting into the ground, leading to fears houses would fall into the water.

"While that is being done we are focusing on finalising plans for the removal of material at the old dump site, and the risks that this poses to the community."

"Work is likely to start in the next week, and may take up to three weeks. There are potentially explosives, asbestos and other hazardous materials there, and our focus is on ensuring the safety of the residents and those working in the area", Mr Scott said.

Minister for the Environment Penny Simmonds recently announced a successful joint funding bid by Environment Southland and the Southland District Council for the removal of material at the dump site at Bluecliffs. They had been granted $1.35 million towards planning and the remediation works.

The Bluecliffs dump site is situated in a former gravel pit located within Te Waewae Bay, west of the Waiau River mouth. Waste material was dumped at the site from the 1970s through to 1980s, and fly-tipping took place up to 2000.

Coastal tides and Waiau River mouth flooding have eroded parts of the site and surrounding areas.

There are 18 houses at the site though not all of them have permanent residents.

A cut was made through the bar, letting water into the sea, and hopefully easing the pressure of the water further along the bar.

— Staff reporter