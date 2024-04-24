Eyes skyward for Anzac Day flypasts

A P-8A Poseidon patrol and reconnaissance aircraft will be flying over the South. Photo: RNZAF

Royal New Zealand Air Force squadrons will commemorate Anzac Day by conducting flypasts over the country.

In the South, a P-8A Poseidon patrol and reconnaissance aircraft will start its journey over Stewart Island at 9.17am before passing over Southland and Otago townships on its way north to Dunedin.

The aircraft is due at the Dunedin Cenotaph in Queens Gardens at 10.12am and will then fly over Palmerston, Hampden and Oamaru on its way north.

For the full schedule click here.

The RNZAF says all times are approximate times.