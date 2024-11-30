Falling levels require stealthy approach

Most waters are at a fishable height as they continue to drop.

PHOTO: ODT FILES

As they are falling, they are also warming up, with streams into the mid to high teens.

The higher air temperature will also increase insect activity especially early in the morning and late in the evening should lead to trout rising at these times.

As rivers fall, they become clearer so a stealthy approach to the water should be adopted.

Keeping off the skyline is important.

Trout can not see far in the water but can see a long way when the light travels through the air before it reaches them.

Standing on a high bank with sky behind can spook fish up to 100m away.

This also applies to stillwaters.

If the water is shallow enough wade slowly up the edge of the stream and do not wear the shirt you bought in Hawaii.

Wear something that blends in with the background.

Approach fish from behind, which usually means fishing upstream, but remember there are eddies where trout will be facing downstream where you will need to circle around to have the best chance of catching a fish.

Using a lighter tippet and smaller flies also increases the chance of catching a fish, although if there are large naturals on the water match their size with your fly.

If you come to a fishy looking stretch of water do not rush in to fish it, stand and watch for a minute or two to see if a fish gives its presence away.

When looking for fish do not just look in the middle or towards the far bank: you are just as likely to see fish at your feet.

I have had a few inquiries about fishing dams lately.

It is a good idea to start with flies that give you confidence.

If you are new to fishing stillwaters, here is my approach to help you get started.

Look in the water and see what is there for trout to feed on.

One creature that you will see just about everywhere is the water boatman, so use a pattern that looks like it.

Damsel fly nymphs are there too and can be used in sizes from 1cm-3cm long. I fish two flies but that does not mean you will always catch more fish.

Murray Smart used one fly last Saturday and I used both the damsel nymph and the water boatman at the same time.

Murray caught more fish than I did.

When fishing stillwaters depth needs to be considered.

If there are no fish seen feeding near the surface let your fly sink for a while before starting to retrieve it slowly.

If you retrieve quickly the fly will pull up to the surface.

Fish like dropoffs as they can dash off to the depths when disturbed and they like weed beds as food is harboured there and can aid their escape.

And remember, you can only catch fish if your fly is in the water.