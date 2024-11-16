Fines weather brings attractive insects, good river levels

PHOTO: ODT FILES

Fine days this week have improved river conditions throughout the region.

Water temperatures have risen to the mid-teens and this, combined with lower water levels, promises better fishing unless another deluge comes along to spoil things.

Rivers that look particularly good are the Mataura, the Taieri along its full length, the Waipahi and most other small streams.

The Clutha is still running high and will probably take a while to drop to normal due to West Coast rain creeping over the divide into the headwaters and topping it up at regular intervals.

The warmer weather has seen the number of insects flying around, especially beetles, some of which inevitably fall on the water and attract trout to the surface.

Any beetle pattern or bushy dry fly will fool the trout.

The Taieri still has a tinge of colour in it which will suit spin fishers.

I have noticed a lot of sedges around in the evening, certainly enough to bring on a good evening rise both on stillwaters and rivers.

At this time of year, a mayfly hatch can happen from mid-morning to late afternoon then again in the evening.

I have not been out on a river since the Waipahi Gold Medal two weeks ago but managed a short visit to Sullivans Dam.

It was cool and drizzly with a gentle southwesterly breeze which made me expect a bit of action, but I only saw two rises a long way off.

I was lucky enough to spot a fish cruising the edge and it took first cast and weighed in at 2kg, making the day worthwhile.

On Wednesday, I fished the Maniototo Dams with Nic Nicholson from Wanaka.

We started the day on Rutherfords Dam in perfect conditions, a light variable wind blue skies and warm.

We saw odd fish rise which were mostly small, recently stocked fish.

I fished my usual team of flies, a damsel fly nymph on the point and a water boatman on the dropper.

As there were few rises, I reasoned that it would be better to fish deep there.

The point fly was on a size 10 longshank hook which would sink steadily.

I was given about 30 seconds to sink before starting a slow retrieve.

I had been covering a deep area of water for a while and letting the flies sink and watching my line when it drew away and I tightened into what seemed to be a good fish.

Eventually, I landed it after extracting it from a couple weed beds, and it weighed 2.5kg, before being returned.

It was on the water boatman.

As were the next two fish but the damsel fly nymph contributes by pulling the smaller, lighter water boatman down to the feeding fish.

We decided to finish the day on Mathias Dam which was clear and at a good height.

We were fishing a few metres apart when I hooked a fish and while I was playing it Nic hooked a bigger one.

A good way to end a very pleasant day.

- Mike Weddell