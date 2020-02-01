Skip to main content
Dunedin
10
|
6
Saturday,
Sat,
18
July
Jul
2020
News
Dunedin
DCC
Crime
Loughrey's Dunedin
Health
Taieri Times
The South Today
National
International
Opinion
Editorial
Opinion
100 years ago
Southern Say
Campus
University of Otago
Otago Polytechnic
Australia
Politics
ODTtv
Your News
Slideshow Section
Sport
Rugby
All Blacks
International
Highlanders
Dunedin Premier
Super Rugby
School Rugby
Otago
Country Rugby
Mitre 10 Cup
Cricket
Football
Netball
League
Golf
Racing
Basketball
Motorsport
Hockey
Other Sport
Life & Style
Food & Wine
Fresh Christmas Edition
Ask a Chef
News & Features
Chef's Garden
Recipes
Wine Reviews
Cooking Videos
Design for Living
Resilient
Magazine
iD Fashion
Home & Garden
Travel
Fashion
Wedding Guide
Entertainment
Fringe
Film
Music
Theatre
Books
Arts
Gaming
Dance
ODT Quiz
Television
Business
Farming
Local Business
Property
Technology
Regions
Queenstown
Wanaka
Central Otago
North Otago
South Otago
Southland
West Coast
Features
Christmas Gift Guide
Education Guide
Wedding Guide
Keep it Local
Healthcare Providers
Conferences and Venues
Free Classifieds
Dunedin Guide
Holiday Guide
Challenge the Silence
Sponsored content
Design for Living
Southern Snow
Southern Television
Video
Rural life
Fiords’ biodiversity under threat
Fiordland is home to a unique marine environment.
Moment of truth in battle against pest seaweed
Moment of truth in battle against pest seaweed
Fast, invasive and threatening, the pest seaweed undaria could change the Fiordland marine environment forever. The introduced kelp has so far been controlled, but there are worries present...
Protection of kiwi chicks main aim of 1080 operation
Protection of kiwi chicks main aim of 1080 operation
Kiwi chicks hatching in the remote southwest of Fiordland this breeding season have been given a chance of reaching adulthood following an aerial 1080 poison bait operation last month.
Quake near Milford rattles South
Quake near Milford rattles South
A 5.3 magnitude earthquake has struck tonight 25km northwest of Milford Sound, shaking parts of the lower South island.
Trail consent bid hearing
Trail consent bid hearing
A joint hearing will be held in Te Anau today for two Fiordland Trails Trust resource consent applications — one of them retrospective — for the nearly completed Lake2Lake trail.
Covid-19 response meetings
Covid-19 response meetings
As part of the Fiordland community response to Covid-19, two meetings will be held this week in Te Anau for residents to learn and share ideas about what the future could look like.
Homer Tunnel closes after crash
Homer Tunnel closes after crash
The Homer Tunnel in Fiordland was closed for about an hour after a vehicle rolled.
Suspect found after manhunt
Suspect found after manhunt
A manhunt following a fleeing-driver incident came to an end yesterday when a man was apprehended in Te Anau.
‘Super excited’ to be able to check moored vessels
‘Super excited’ to be able to check moored vessels
Doubtful Sound tourism operators were "super excited" yesterday when they were granted permission to check vessels moored at Deep Cove.
Self-isolation takes on extra meaning
Self-isolation takes on extra meaning
Isolated in more than one way, about 100 people are seeing out the Level 4 lockdown period in Milford Sound.
Poison drop to stop predation of kiwi
Poison drop to stop predation of kiwi
Department of Conservation rangers monitoring kiwi chicks in the remote south of Fiordland are pinning their hopes on a planned aerial 1080 poison bait drop this month to stop the repeated carnage by stoats.
Skinks shifted to enhance survival
Skinks shifted to enhance survival
Weighing only one gram, Tiny Tim — a Te Kakahu skink — is living proof of a nationally critical species’ translocation success.
Te Anau case of Covid-19 confirmed
Te Anau case of Covid-19 confirmed
The Te Anau community have been advised of a confirmed Covid-19 case in the town by a local doctor this morning.
Service station going contactless
Service station going contactless
RD Petroleum Lakeside Service Centre owner-operator Diane Holmes models the business’ home-made measure to ensure contactless transactions.
50-year celebration of lake campaign
50-year celebration of lake campaign
Camaraderie between guardians and allies was evident at the 50th anniversary celebrations of the Save Manapouri Campaign yesterday.
Elusive moose allegedly spotted in Fiordland
Elusive moose allegedly spotted in Fiordland
The person who spotted a moose in Fiordland says it was an instinctive realisation.
Return walk available as repairs continue
Return walk available as repairs continue
The Routeburn track is set to be partly reopened next week after being closed due to damage from storms in February.
Part of track to reopen
Part of track to reopen
The Milford Ttrack will soon receive visitors again now repairs mean it can be partially reopened next week.
Relief in Milford Sound as convoy gains access
Relief in Milford Sound as convoy gains access
The first of the essential services convoys to Milford Sound was cause for celebration as it passed through the flood damaged highway on Saturday.
Great Walk closures could cost DoC $1m
Great Walk closures could cost DoC $1m
The Department of Conservation could lose over a million dollars in refunds for hikers after storm damage forced the closure of two hugely popular Great Walk tracks.
