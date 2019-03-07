Serious crash on Te Anau-Milford highway

Two helicopters have been sent to the scene of a serious crash between a truck and a car on the Te Anau-Milford highway this afternoon.

A police spokesman said they were called to the crash on SH94, near the intersection with Sinclair Rd, which is north of Te Anau, at 2.30pm.

St John said two people were injured and helicopters from Te Anau and Queenstown had been dispatched.

A police spokesman said the person, who was initially trapped, was believed to have suffered serious injuries.

It was unclear if the person had been freed.

A St John spokesman said the condition of the second patient was not known yet.

Fire and Emergency New Zealand were also called to the scene.

Motorists have been asked to avoid the area.