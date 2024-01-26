Fire restriction eased in Southland

Fenz says people should remain vigilant with safety when lighting a fire. Photo: Getty Images

Rain across Southland has seen a decrease in fire danger, prompting Fire and Emergency NZ to declare an open fire season.

The district entered a restricted season on December 20, but Fenz Southland district manager Julian Tohiariki said this morning fire danger indicators show that an open season was now more appropriate.

From 8am today permits will no longer be required to light an open-air fire.

However, Mr Tohiariki said people should remain vigilant with safety when lighting a fire.

"The wind will remain a factor through to autumn - everyone should continue to take care when lighting fires.

"An open fire season means permits are not required, however if you are lighting a fire you need to make sure it is safe and out once you complete burning.

"As it is still early in the season, conditions may dry out again, so check the fire season before burning to determine if you need a permit."

• For advice on how to burn safely during an open season, to check the fire danger on a given day and to check the current fire season, people can visit www.checkitsalright.nz.