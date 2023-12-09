Firefighters remain at scene of three vegetation fires

Photo: ODT files

People who have lit outdoor fires in the past few days are being urged to check they are fully extinguished, with strong winds in the lower half of the South Island fanning at least two vegetation fires back to life this afternoon.

Fire crews and three helicopters have now contained a fire burning on a steep hillside above Lake Dunstan, and will continue in strong winds to secure the perimeter until dark.

Fire and Emergency New Zealand Incident Controller Bobby Lamont said the firefighters from local volunteer brigades and the helicopter pilots had done a tremendous job in challenging circumstances to limit the fire to three hectares.

A crew would remain at the scene overnight and further ground crews would be back in the morning.

The fire in Fruitgrowers Rd, a short distance from Clyde Dam, had reignited about 4.20pm from an earlier fire started by fireworks last night. Smoke had blown over both Clyde and Alexandra but has now dispersed.

The fire on Fruitgrowers Rd near Clyde Dam. Photo: Murray Stirling via Facebook

"The winds in the area have been horrific - thankfully the face where the fire is burning is slightly sheltered, and we slammed extra resources onto it to make sure it didn’t impact the transmission lines from the dam," Mr Lamont said.

Central Otago is currently in a restricted fire season due to dry conditions and elevated fire danger, as is the Lakes District and Upper Waitaki. Mr Lamont urged people to think twice about letting off fireworks in windy conditions, and be aware that it only takes one spark to cause a wildfire.

Elsewhere in the South Island, firefighters are continuing to work on fires at Templeton in the Selwyn District and Glenham in Southland.

At Templeton, the fire in a shelter belt was brought under control earlier this evening and a crew will remain at the scene overnight.

At Glenham, crews are still working on hotspots in the three-hectare forestry block. One crew and a tanker will stay at the scene overnight, and more will return to continue extinguishing the fire tomorrow.