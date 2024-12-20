Fireworks banned, open fires restricted

Fire and Emergency New Zealand (Fenz) has banned fireworks in the Queenstown Lakes area, and restricted open-air fires in the Strath Taieri, Coastal Waitaki and Lakes areas from 8am today.

A restricted fire season means anyone who wants to light an open-air fire needs a permit authorised by Fenz.

These restrictions do not change a year-round prohibited fire season in the following special risk zones: Mount Iron, Queenstown, Albert Town Recreation Reserve, Shag Point, Ruby Island, Stevensons Island, Mou Waho, Mou Tapu, Pig Island/Mātau and Pigeon Island/Wāwāhi Waka.

Fenz Otago district manager Phil Marsh said despite recent and forecast rainfall, the district would continue to dry out.

"In many areas we see grass browning off and seed heads drying out, this is where our fires start," he said.

"Fireworks pose a significant threat when grasses dry out, and Queenstown Lakes is a mix of mostly grassland and some scrub and forest.

"Many properties in this area are surrounded by grassland, which is very quick to ignite.

"Grasslands dry out quickly even after rain, and this often catches people out. One minute their fire is contained, and the next, it's spreading through the surrounding grass."

Mr Marsh said this was already a busy time of year for fire crews, who also dealt with motor vehicle crashes and other types of incidents.

"The influx of visitors over the holiday period usually brings more activities such as boating, camping and recreational driving, increasing the risk of fires getting started.

"I'd like to see volunteer firefighters getting to spend a bit more time with their family these holidays, not having to be out there putting out another preventable fire." - APL