Fish & Game chair elected

Colin Weatherall. Photo: ODT files.

The Otago Fish & Game Council has elected long-serving councillor Colin Weatherall as council chairman.

The first meeting of the new council on Thursday night also returned Cr Ray Grubb as an appointee to the New Zealand Fish & Game Council.

Cr Weatherall said he was humbled by the opportunity the Otago council had given him.

‘‘I look forward to being part of the leadership of the organisation as we cement Otago’s place as the leading Fish & Game region in New Zealand for resources, assets and representation of licence holders for sports fishing and game bird hunting,’’ he said.

‘‘We will continue to communicate closely with our partners at all levels across the organisation, particularly landholders over access and looking after the assets and waterways that we have in the region.’’

Cr Weatherall has a wealth of governance experience. His election comes at a pivotal time for the organisation as it implements the recommendations from a ministerial review.