Fish & Game to consider angling rule changes

Otago Fish & Game officer Bruce Quirey fishes in perfect conditions in the Mataura River. PHOTO: MIKE WEDDELL

A raft of changes to angling rules in Otago are in the offing, as Fish & Game does its scheduled review of fishing rules in the province.

The organisation reviews the anglers’ notice for the Otago region every three years, with input from angling clubs and individuals.

Following a staff assessment of submissions, recommended changes in nine areas of regulation are on the table for the Fish & Game Otago council to consider at its meeting in Wanaka today.

Changes outlined in a staff report to the council include making more tidal sections of coastal rivers accessible to motorised boats to make the rules less confusing for anglers and compliance staff.

Non-motorised drift boat fishing, where one person rows or guides the boat to the best spots while another fishes, was recommended to be allowed on the Hawea River, the Makarora River below the Wilkin confluence and the Deans Bank section of the Clutha River.

Drift boat fishing was becoming more popular, and allowing it in those areas would not have much effect on shore angling, the staff report to the council said.

Changes to which waterways can be fished and when are also to be considered.

It is recommended Glenorchy Lagoon and Greenstone River downstream of the Greenstone Station Rd car park swing bridge be opened year-round to help move angling away from more pressured waterways upstream or nearby.

Quartz Creek, a tributary of Lake Wanaka, and 12 Mile Creek, a tributary of Lake Wakatipu, should be closed to angling to avoid reduction of the spawning potential of the creeks, and the open season for Hore’s Control Pond should be changed to November 1 to April 30, it is recommended.

Staff reported that one submission from an angling club asked the council to consider a daily limit on catch and release for some highly fished waters.

However, it was the staff’s position that would be very difficult, if not impossible, for rangers to enforce as it would require rangers to observe anglers for a significant period of time. There would also be a need to film the angler as evidence of the offence.

They instead recommended more education of anglers on best-practice catch and release.

A variety of bag limits for different species in different waterways were in place at present, and given staff received numerous phone calls and had seen many situations that suggested a large proportion of licence-holders struggled to differentiate between rainbow trout, brown trout and Chinook salmon, they believed a one-size-fits-all sports catch limit should be introduced.

Lakes Wanaka, Hawea, Wakatipu, Dunstan and Roxburgh and the upper Clutha (excluding Deans Bank section), Hawea, Kawarau, and Shotover Rivers should be changed to a daily sports fish limit of four sports fish, staff recommended.

At present the Clutha River is divided into six sections with different rules, which staff said led to confusion for anglers, especially those who were not local to the area. The proposal to the council is to reduce to three sections.

Similarly, the Taieri River is at present regulated in four sections. The proposal is to change it to two sections, with two key changes — the first to allow non-motorised boat fishing in the upper river and the second to open the river to winter fishing between Silverstream and Outram.

Public feedback will be sought on the council’s recommendation’s for change, with final decisions to be made in May.