Flooding closes SH99 and other southern roads

State Highway 99 is closed between Ryal Bush-Wallacetown Rd and the Lorneville roundabout. PHOTO: BEN TOMSETT

A Southland highway has been shut and road users in parts of the South are advised to watch for surface flooding and closures after the weekend's wintry blast.

Large parts of the lower South Island have been affected by heavy rain and snow, including Southland, Central and South Otago and Dunedin.

In Southland, State Highway 99 was closed between Ryal Bush-Wallacetown Rd and Lorneville roundabout tonight.

Emergency Management Southland advised that roads the region were flooded as rivers rose from rainfall and snow melt.

Waka Kotahi/NZ Transport tweeted that the highway was expected to remain closed overnight.

A detour was in place suitable for all vehicles: East-bound traffic should use Ryal Bush-Wallacetown Rd/Breeze Rd/SH6 and reverse for west-bound traffic.

Road users should take care, drive to the conditions and allow extra time for their journey.

Surface flooding and slip

In South Otago, there was still surface flooding in parts of the Clutha District.

A spokeswoman for the district council said late this afternoon the Pomahaka River level was on its way down and a lot of related surface flooding was subsiding, although it was expected there would be some surface water for another day or two.

Roads in Kelso would remain closed overnight due to deep patches of surface flooding still on the road (Wooded Hill Rd, Greenvale Rd, Ardmore Rd).

Ross Rd (Pomahaka River) and MacFarlane Rd would also remain closed overnight as the Pomahaka River in this area was still quite high and over roads. Elliotvale Rd still had some surface flooding.

Most roads were now cleared of snow in West Otago and Waipori.

Mahinerangi Rd was the only one still affected, and clearing of this should be completed on Wednesday.

Meanwhile, a slip has closed Craig Flat Rd (track) 2km from SH88 end near Beaumont Bridge, a spokesman for the Central Otago District Council advised this afternoon.

The Danseys Pass Road is now open.