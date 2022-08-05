Forecast rain spurs warning of rapidly rising rivers, streams

Forecasted heavy rain, warm temperatures and "significant snowmelt" has prompted MetService to warn of rapidly rising rivers and streams in the Otago and Canterbury area over the next 24 hours.

A MetService spokesman said a front, preceded by strong and moist northwest winds, was expected to move northeast over the South Island today and tomorrow, bringing heavy rain to the west and the headwaters of the Otago and Canterbury lakes and rivers.

It would be accompanied by severe northwest gales to the south and east.

He said "significant snowmelt" was also likely to occur and freezing level was expected to be between 2300m and 2400m.

Orange heavy rain warnings have been issued for the areas because of the combined threat.

In the headwaters of the Otago lakes and rivers, up to 220mm of rain is expected about the divide, and up to 90mm within 25km east of thedivide between 5pm tonight and 6am tomorrow. Peak rates of up to 25mmh are expected about the divide. Rainfall amounts and peak rates were expected to be similar in the headwaters of the Canterbury lakes and rivers, between 8pm tonight and 11am tomorrow.

In Fiordland, up to 250mm is expected to fall and thunderstorms are possible until 6am tomorrow.

He said the heavy rain may cause streams and rivers to rise rapidly.

Surface flooding and slips were also possible and driving conditions may be hazardous.

MetService has also issued an orange wind warning for Fiordland, Southland, Stewart Island and Otago, where winds are expected to reach 140kmh in exposed places, from 6am-11pm today.

He said strong wind gusts could damage trees, powerlines and unsecured structures, and driving may be hazardous — especially for high-sided vehicles and motorcycles.

He advised people to keep up to date with the latest forecasts in case further watches and warnings were added.

