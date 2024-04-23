Freight lines planned to be reopened by end of week: KiwiRail

Work gets under way to repair a damaged rail bridge over the Rangitata River. A recently installed "pigsty" structure supports the bridge from sagging or collapsing into the river below. PHOTO: SUPPLIED/KIWIRAIL

Kiwirail says it plans to reopen freight lines along a damaged rail bridge in South Canterbury by the end of this week.

The rail link between Christchurch and Invercargill was severed due to a structural failure on a rail bridge over the Rangitata River, about 30km south of Ashburton — forcing all freight services on to the road.

One of 34 piers on the bridge was washed away by floodwaters on April 12, causing the 610m-long bridge to sag.

KiwiRail chief infrastructure officer Andre Lovatt said staff and contractors were working hard on temporary repairs to the bridge and solid progress had been made.

A "pigsty" structure, which ensured the two spans of the bridge did not sag any further or collapse into the river, was placed last Friday, which was an important safety milestone, he said.

KiwiRail was working towards the final step of replacing the damaged rail lines along the bridge, and work to permanently replace the pier would start once the line was reopened, Mr Lovatt said.

"There is still a lot to do and, provided conditions stay favourable, we’re still aiming to have the line reopened to freight trains by the end of this week.

"KiwiRail continues to work with our customers to keep their freight moving while the bridge is being repaired."

Over the weekend, a 250-tonne crane began pushing four steel caissons deep into the riverbed, which would form the supports of the temporary pier, Mr Lovatt said.

With this now completed, KiwiRail’s next step over the coming days was to lift the sagging spans and slide in a large cross bar.

This would rest on the caissons and keep the bridge up, which would then be welded into place.

KiwiRail was yet to find the missing pier that had washed away, he said.