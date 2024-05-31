Goats cause car to swerve off road

PHOTO: STEPHEN JAQUIERY

A goat joins its kids after crossing State Highway 8 in the Clyde-Cromwell Gorge.

On Tuesday, goats on the road contributed to a crash near Champagne Gully, police said.

Senior Constable Graham Perkins, of Alexandra, said a car swerved off the road to avoid two goats in its path, causing minor damage to the car but no injuries.

While there had been a cull of goats in the area recently, the animals remained an issue, he said.

"They're still coming down [to the road]. They get fresher feed," he said.

Police are urging motorists to be vigilant of wildlife on the region’s roads, particularly after a car swerved to avoid a deer and rolled on SH83, near Duntroon, recently.