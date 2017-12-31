Great way to end the year

A big crowd was treated to more great music and sunny weather on day three of the Rhythm and Alps festival at Cardrona Valley today, as thousands of revellers attend New Year's Eve events throughout Otago.

British singer-songwriter and record producer Neo Jessica Joshua had people on their feet in sweltering conditions near Wanaka.

The three-day festival began on Friday and director Alex Turnbull expected about 10,000 people to turn out for tonight's New Year’s Eve event.

In Central Otago, restaurant meals and pub bands were the main fare, where some hotels had live music or DJs and some restaurants had special menus.

a-monteiths_0.jpg Dining out at Monteiths in Alexandra before seeing the new year in are (from left) Normal Baird, of Dunback, Olive Baird, of Alexandra, Daniel Baird, of Dunedin, Antonia Boyle, of Dunedin, Alice Baird, of Dunedin, Jonathan Baird, of Melbourne, Nathan Taylor, of Melbourne and Neroli Baird, of Dunback. Photo: Pam Jones

Up to 15,000 people were expected to attend events in Queenstown tonight, including live music on stage in Earnslaw Park and a DJ stage beside the Memorial Gate before culminating in a live fireworks display above Queenstown Bay.

Extra police have been brought to help with the influx of visitors to Queenstown and Wanaka.

A liquor ban in Queenstown, Frankton, Arrowtown, Wanaka and Hawea came into effect on Wednesday, and would be enforced until January 6.

In North Otago, the Waitaki Lakes are a hot spot on New Year’s Eve, but this year a celebration would also be held in Oamaru.

A free family-oriented public celebration in historic Harbour St would be held from 7pm.