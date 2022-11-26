Heavy rain, snow showers for parts of South

Snow warnings have been issued for alpine roads, while heavy rain, hail and possible thunderstorms are forecast for parts of the South.

MetService says the rain is expected in North Otago and about southern and mid Canterbury from this afternoon. There could be thunderstorms, which would produce localised, heavy rain of 10 to 20mm/h and hail.

Central Otago and North Canterbury may also get thunderstorms.

Meanwhile, snow showers are expected on the Crown Range Road, linking Queenstown and Wanaka, from 7pm today until 2am tomorrow, MetService said.

Up to 2cm of snow is likely to accumulate on the road above 800 metres.

Further north, the Lindis Pass on State Highway 8 is also expected to get snow showers from 9pm today until 5am tomorrow.

Up to 2cm of snow may settle on the road above 800 metres.

The beginning of the week will bring unsettled weather to many places as a large trough is expected to lie over New Zealand tomorrow, moving slowly eastwards, MetService advised.

A narrow ridge was expected to move eastwards over the country during Monday, but is followed by several fronts on Tuesday and Wednesday, bringing strong winds and heavy rain.

Gales are forecast for parts of Fiordland and Southland late on Monday and during Tuesday, and about inland areas of Otago and Canterbury on Tuesday.

Heavy rain at warning level is expected for Fiordland and Westland on Tuesday and Wednesday.

Buller will also get some rain on Wednesday.