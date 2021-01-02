Heavy rain in South: warning for Central Otago campers, events cancelled

Patearoa township bridge was being cleared of debris this morning after flooding in the Maniototo. Photo: Central Otago District Council/Fulton Hogan

Central Otago campers are being advised to relocate to higher ground, as continuing heavy rain in parts of the South is causing river levels to rise and breach their banks.

Persistent and heavy rain has led to the cancellation or postponement of large-scale events scheduled to take place today and there's a warning for road users to take care due to surface flooding affecting state highways.

The heavy rain warning covers Dunedin, Central Otago, North Otago, parts of Clutha, the Southern Lakes and the Canterbury High Country.

The Central Otago District Council advised at 9.30am there were area of isolated surface flooding throughout the area and river levels were starting to rise.

"If you are camping, take advice and relocate to higher grounds."

A spokeswoman said conditions were expected to get worse today and river levels were swelling.

Danseys Pass Road is closed from the Kyeburn River Road intersection to the summit, and Scotts Lane is closed at the bridge.

Teams will be working in the Maniototo clearing debris off bridges and culverts to reduce flooding, she said.

Heavy flooding is also affecting the Sowburn Bridge in Patearoa.

Danseys Pass Road is closed due to flooding. Photo: Central Otago District Council/ Fulton Hogan

Motorists throughout the South are advised to drive to the conditions after several crashes on wet inland Otago roads yesterday and a heavy rain warning for Dunedin that applies until 11pm today.

The MetService rain warning also applies to North Otago and Clutha north of Balclutha until 11pm.

And a heavy rain watch also applies to Central Otago, the Southern Lakes and Southland, north of Gore, until 9pm today as well as the Canterbury High Country, south of Fairlie, Thunderstorms were also possible.

The New Zealand Transport Agency advised there was surface flooding in the Otago region, including State Highway 6 (Wyecreek to Kingston) and SH87 at Middlemarch near the intersection with Settlement Rd.

In North Otago, flooding is affecting the Alma-Maheno Road (State Highway 1) after the Kakanui River breached its banks late this morning.

There is also surface flooding affecting parts of State Highway 82 and 83 in Canterbury.

The Patearoa Bridge earlier this morning. Photo Central Otago District Council/ Fulton Hogan

TRIATHLON, FOOD FESTIVAL AND RACES OFF

In Cromwell, organisers of The Gate Lake Dunstan Triathlon and Duathlon have postponed the event in the interests of safety and said a new date would be set as soon as possible.

The Cromwell Wine and Food Festival, scheduled to take place in the town's heritage precinct from 3pm, has been cancelled.

The Omakau Trots also became a casualty of the weather. The Central Otago Trotting Club cancelled today's race meeting, expected to draw thousands of punters, due to what it described as "major surface flooding" through out the car park and racecourse.

Club president Graham Sinnamon had to make the tough call after monitoring the track through the night. “Head versus heart - it was a horrible decision to have to make."

The Glenorchy Races have been postponed until tomorrow due to the rain.

However, the Wanaka rodeo will go ahead as planned.

Yi Bai, of Dunedin, shelters from the rain in the back of his station wagon as he fishes for salmon and blue cod in Wharf St yesterday. PHOTO: GERARD O’BRIEN

MORE HEAVY RAIN FORECAST

MetService weather forecaster Aidan Pyselman urged motorists to drive to the conditions in Otago-Southland given that heavy rain was expected to continue today and could, in some places, reach up to 140mm by 11pm, since the start of yesterday, and, further rain was also expected tomorrow.

Dunedin city had yesterday recorded 28mm of rain, by 6pm, and today would be ‘‘not a great day’’ in terms of rain, and ‘‘still more rain’’ would fall tomorrow.

A further 60mm to 100mm of rain was expected today, with the largest amounts likely about the hills and ranges of North Otago and Dunedin.

Pedestrians scurry across Moray Pl yesterday to get out of the rain. PHOTO: GERARD O’BRIEN

Monday would be drier and warmer, with 19degC predicted for Dunedin, up from 13degC at 3pm yesterday and the weather would improve until Wednesday, he said.

DUNEDIN COUNCIL KEEPING EYE ON GRATES

A Dunedin City Council spokeswoman said that, with heavy rain in Dunedin yesterday, the DCC was working hard to keep drainage grates unblocked and was asking residents to help by clearing any debris blocking grates.

DCC chief executive officer Sandy Graham said the city’s mud tanks were working efficiently but some grates were becoming blocked by loose debris, especially cabbage tree leaves.

Contractors were working to clear grates throughout the city but if people noticed one was blocked near their home, please clear any debris on to the footpath where it would be picked up by contractors when the weather clears, she said.

Sandbagging stations had not been set up at this stage but the DCC was on call overnight, would be managing the situation and keeping an eye on the weather forecast, Ms Graham said.

Rosie and Madeline (5) Trist, of Dunedin, cross Frederick St. PHOTO: GERARD O’BRIEN

The situation would be reassessed this morning, including the updated weather forecast, and residents would be informed via media and social media if sandbagging stations would be established today, she said.

As rain continued to fall in Dunedin and Otago yesterday afternoon, the city’s Tahuna Normal Intermediate School found itself targeted by an unusual act of vandalism.

Someone climbed on to the roof above the office area, between Thursday and yesterday afternoon, and removed several concrete tiles and threw them into the courtyard in front of the school, smashing them.

Given the wet weather, some water made its way into the school, but the office largely escaped damage, which seemed relatively minor overall, and firefighters yesterday replaced the damaged tiles with extra tiles kept at the school.

Tahuna school deputy headmaster Roddy Scoles noticed the school’s tile damage when he arrived at the school about 1.30pm yesterday.

- By Jared Morgan, John Gibb and ODT Online