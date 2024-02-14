Heavy rain, strong winds for Southland

An orange rain warning has been issued for Fiordland north of Doubtful Sound and a strong wind watch is in place for Southland from late tonight.



MetService says a front is forecast to move out of the Tasman Sea and across the lower South Island overnight Wednesday and Thursday, preceded by a period of heavy rain for western regions and northwest gales.

The heavy rain warning is in place from midnight today until 1pm tomorrow.

MetService said 80mm to 100mm of rain was expected.

A heavy rain watch is in also in place for Fiordland about and south of Doubtful Sound, and Southland, west of Lumsden, from 10pm today until 9am tomorrow.

Periods of heavy rain is also forecast for the ranges of Westland District from 3am tomorrow until 1am on Friday, and MetService said the watch could be upgraded to a warning closer to the time.

Conditions were likely to ease from the Glaciers southwards during tomorrow evening.

Heavy rain may cause streams and rivers to rise rapidly. Surface flooding and slips are also possible and driving conditions may be hazardous.

Meanwhile, a strong wind watch is in place for Fiordland and Southland, including Stewart Island, from 3pm today until 2am tomorrow.

Northwest winds may approach severe gale in exposed places, MetService said.