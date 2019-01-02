High temps in South, heavy rain for West Coast

The West Coast is in for more wet weather, with heavy rain set to fall today, and it'll be warm for all of the South Island.

MetService says a front over Fiordland was moving north this morning and would cross Westland and Buller by tonight. This was expected to bring rain to these areas, with some heavy falls, and a severe weather watch was in force for parts of Westland.

There had been some thunderstorms over northern Fiordland and southern Westland early this morning.

Elsewhere, it would be mostly sunny for Otago and Southland today, with some afternoon cloud possible, and winds for most South Island regions coming from the west or northwest.

Afternoon temperatures would hit the late 20degCs or early 30s for Central Otago, Canterbury, Marlborough and Nelson.

The West Coast, Southland and the rest of Otago would have temperatures in the low to mid 20s.

There would be occasional morning rain in Queenstown and Wanaka.

MetService said that westerlies would cover much of New Zealand tomorrow, with a weakening front expected to move northeast over the country during tomorrow and early Friday.

This front was expected to bring patchy rain or showers to western areas, with gusty westerly winds in exposed places.

A ridge of high pressure follows the front on Friday, with westerlies returning to the South Island on Saturday ahead of another front, expected to reach the lower South Island on Saturday night.

Periods of rain were likely about the lower South Island from late on Saturday to Sunday, with a moderate risk that there may be a warning issued for Fiordland and south Westland.

Northwesterlies were expected to become gusty about eastern parts of the South Island and lower North Island on Saturday, with gales in exposed places on Sunday, with a low risk of severe gales about eastern and southern Fiordland, Southland, Clutha, Otago and Canterbury.

- additional reporting NZME