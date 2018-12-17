High winds to batter South tomorrow

Wild weather is set to return to the South tomorrow and the MetService says winds could reach 120kmh in exposed places.

After temperatures reached the mid-20s in parts of Otago today things are expected to take a turn for the worse tomorrow as a front moves northeast over the South Island.

The MetService said the front would be preceded by a strong moist northwesterly flow likely to bring heavy rain to the west of the South Island.

Warning amounts were likely in Fiordland north of Doubtful Sound and in Westland.

Meanwhile a watch for the possibility of severe northwesterly gales had been issued for Southland north of Lumsden, the Queenstown Lakes, Central Otago and Canterbury high country.

The watch is in place for 1am to 6pm tomorrow and northwesterlies were expected to rise to gale in exposed places overnight Monday but ease late tomorrow afternoon.

Meanwhile there was a low chance of thunderstorms in eastern parts of Otago, including Dunedin, tomorrow afternoon and evening.