Holiday hotspots tipped to top 30C

Photo: ODT files

A ridge of high pressure is driving temperatures up across the country with Wānaka and Central Otago tipped to reach 30C later this week.

Inland Otago isn't the only place set to roast as MetService has forecast sun and highs in the mid-to-high twenties for Dunedin, Invercargill and Oamaru for Wednesday and Thursday.

Alexandra looks set to be the country's hotspot with temperatures rising into the thirties over the same period.

"Remember in the sun it will feel even hotter than our forecast highs, so keep sun smart and hydrated while you’re enjoying all that," MetService said.

Meanwhile, at the other end of the country, MetService has issued a severe thunderstorm watch for Northland, Auckland, Waikato, Waitomo, Taumarunui, Bay of Plenty, Rotorua, Taupo between 2pm and 9pm.

"These thunderstorms will bring localised heavy rain and hail."

MetService is warning that some downpours could be severe and cause surface or flash flooding.

"Rainfall of this intensity can cause surface and/or flash flooding, especially about low-lying areas such as streams, rivers or narrow valleys, and may also lead to slips."

"Driving conditions will also be hazardous with surface flooding and poor visibility in heavy rain."

There is also a risk of small and very localised tornadoes forming.

