'Humble' Christmas meals for prisoners

Chicken and mince pies are on the menu today for inmates at the Otago Corrections Facility. Photo: ODT files

A humble Christmas lunch is planned for the inmates of Otago and Invercargill jails, a New Zealand prison service spokesperson says.

Two fruit mince tarts will follow a first course of roast chicken and vegetables for the lunch meal, while dinner will be chicken and rice with salad.

The standard Christmas menu this year will cost $7.63 per prisoner. This is the normal daily menu cost of $6.53, plus $1.10 for the addition of two fruit mince tarts.

The seasonal meal has been prepared by some of the 125 Invercargill and 316 Otago Correctional Facility prisoners. Under the supervision of qualified instructors, all meals were prepared on site by inmates learning industry training and employment skills.

Allowances had been made for family visits leading up to Christmas Day, as it could be a stressful time for family members when someone was incarcerated for the holiday period.

“We know Christmas can be a really difficult time, particularly for the families of men and women in prison", the spokesperson said.

"Throughout December our sites provided whānau activities where children are able to read books, make gifts and play games with their mum or dad to celebrate the season."

Chief custodial officer Neil Beales said Christmas Day was much the same as any other day in prison but, where possible, they offered additional sports and other activities.

Many corrections sites across the country had been involved with community-focused projects such as creating advent calendars to fill with treats for local children.

Other sites had grown and harvested fruit and vegetables which had been donated to community mission-based centres.

- By Toni McDonald