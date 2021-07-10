Kiwis flocking to skifields with Australia off the menu

Skifields in the Queenstown-Wanaka area were boosted with snow this week and more was forecast this weekend. Snow was also forecast next week. Photo: ODT files

Blocked from heading to many options across the Ditch, New Zealanders are flocking to southern skifields.

As the two-week school holidays start today, options for a break in Australia have been hit hard by the Covid-19 outbreak in New South Wales and some cases in Queensland.

New figures from Bachcare, New Zealand’s largest holiday home management firm, show last-minute domestic bookings have quickly offset gaps left by Australian tourists unable to travel to this country because of travel bubble pauses.

According to the data, Queenstown and Wanaka have reached 90% capacity and Arrowtown is at 88% - as domestic interest in skiing during the school holidays surges.

Bachcare spokeswoman Zaina Razzaq said they had managed to resell almost all bookings cancelled during June.

She said, as a result, their sales projections indicate this ski season will be 15% above forecasts.

‘‘We can see from our analysis of bookings this year that the July school holidays are all about skiing and the domestic market has significantly shifted towards ski regions when compared to last year."

Wanaka bookings are up 74% compared to the holiday period last year. Queenstown bookings are up 37% and Arrowtown is up 42%. Ohakune, in the North Island, had bookings up 20%, she said.

Ms Razzaq said other regions around the country might be feeling the impact of the surge of interest in skiing.

‘‘With ski accommodation sales performing so well, other regions haven’t been quite as popular compared to last year.’’

The only exception was Marlborough, where bookings were up 63%.

The skifields in the Queenstown-Wanaka area were boosted with snow this week and more was forecast this weekend.

Snow was also forecast next week.

