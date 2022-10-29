Lack of information prompted waste to energy consent rejection

The backers of a planned waste to energy plant near Glenavy says it expected to have to supply more information after its original application for resource consents was knocked back by the two controlling authorities.

Both Environment Canterbury (ECan) and the Waimate District Council (WDC) have returned the resource consent applications to applicant South Island Resource Recovery Limited for the proposed waste to energy plant. The applications were made in the middle of last month.

They were returned due to insufficient information being supplied, ECan said.

ECan consents planning manager Aurora Grant explained that the key concern was the lack of information regarding the scale and potential effects of the proposed activity.

"This is a very large proposal. It's the first of its kind and scale in New Zealand and one that includes many activities that could impact the environment," she said.

"This includes significant discharges to air from the burning of large volumes of plastics and other municipal, construction and demolition waste. We require more information to understand these effects.

"For a project of this size and complexity to proceed, we need detailed information to enable us to process the consents. There is fundamental information missing, meaning the application is incomplete."

The company produced 18 reports with its resource consents applications but it has been deemed not enough by the authorities.

ECan identified incomplete information in the consent applications on the impacts to cultural values, groundwater, surface water, air quality, stormwater discharge, and odour.

The energy from waste facility, known as Project Kea, to be built at a cost of $350 million, was to be the first of its kind in New Zealand. It was planning to annually convert 365,000 tonnes of waste, that would otherwise be dumped into South Island landfills annually, into renewable electricity.

It hoped to produce 30MW of electricity or 20MW of electricity, and 40TPH (tonnes per hour) of steam, and both modes would be able to supply energy to residential and commercial users.

The company confirmed in April it had bought 15 ha of land from Murphy Farms Limited, near Glenavy, for the proposed plant. The sale of land would only go through when the resource consents are approved.

Project Kea was a joint venture between Renew Energy Limited (NZ), China Tianying Incorporated (China) and Urbaser (Spain).

SIRRL director Paul Taylor said yesterday requests for further information were normally expected once a resource consent application is accepted for processing. In this instance, ECan and WDC have requested some of this information be provided prior to the application being accepted, again due to the complexity of the application, he said.

The request for more information meant a delay of the public information sessions in Waimate and Glenavy which were planned prior to Christmas, he said.

"This is disappointing, but we’ll be rescheduling these as quickly as possible once full acceptance of the resource consent documentation is given," he said.

"We’re continuing meetings online, including with the local doctors who recently raised a number of issues, and also with others who’ve reached out."

He said more work was being done on producing public information updates on the science and the technology Project Kea will use, including further summaries from independent experts on the plant.