Last lash of winter for South

Southerners might want to keep their fires burning until at least Tuesday next week, as the forecast snow looks to hang around for a little longer than first thought.

A very cold and showery south to southwest flow is expected to spread north over Southland and Otago during the weekend, bringing snow as low as 300m for a time tomorrow.

Ahead of the cold outbreak, strong westerly winds are expected to bring gales to Southland, Clutha and Dunedin, and it is likely they will reach severe gale force in exposed parts of these areas tomorrow.

However, the region is not out of the woods yet when it comes to snow.

Meteorologist Andrew James said strong cold southwesterlies were expected to continue on Monday, which would bring snow to much of inland Otago and parts of Southland, including some sleety showers in Dunedin.

"It looks like there could be the possibility of snow and sleety showers about the higher areas.

"There’s not going to be a really good chunk of moisture in that mist, so it will definitely be cooler, temperatures are going to drop off, and into Sunday and Monday there will be a few showers around and those could be sleety — especially in higher parts of the city."

Rather than being a nuisance, he said the weather was expected to be more of a reminder that winter was on its way out.

"It’s not looking like a really big snow event for the South."

On Wednesday, a ridge of high pressure would lie over most of New Zealand, he said.