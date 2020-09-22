Tuesday, 22 September 2020

'Light' quake felt in parts of South

    1. Regions

    A magnitude 4.9 earthquake has been felt in parts of the South this evening.

    Geonet reports the "light" quake was centred 45km northwest of Te Anau, at a depth of 64km.

    The Otago Daily Times has heard reports the quake was felt in Queenstown, and Geonet says it may have been felt in other centres, including Alexandra, Gore and Milford Sound. 

    Commenters on the ODT Facebook page have reported feeling the quake in Lawrence, Invercargill, and in parts of Dunedin.

     

