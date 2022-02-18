Locations of interest: Close contacts on Dunedin flight

Photo: ODT files

A flight from Auckland to Dunedin on Valentine's day has been confirmed as a Covid-19 exposure site and passengers in certain rows deemed to be close contacts.

Close contacts have also been identified on Queenstown flights.

There are 77 new community cases of Covid reported in the Southern DHB region today, bringing the total in the current Omicron outbreak in the South to 202, according to the Ministry of Health's website.

Latest locations of interest in South

• Close contact: Dunedin. Flight NZ675 Auckland to Dunedin on Monday, February 14 12:45pm to 2:45pm. You are consider a close contact if you were seated in rows 19, 20, 21, 22 and 23. Self-isolate, test immediately and on day 5 after you were exposed at this location of interest.

• Close contact: Wellington. Flight NZ0600 Queenstown to Wellington on Thursday, February 10 from 11:15am to 12:15pm. You are consider a close contact if you were seated in rows 22,23,24,25 and 26. Self-isolate, test immediately and on day 5 after you were exposed at this location of interest.

• Close contact: Flight JQ299 Auckland to Queenstown. Auckland Airport, 1 Ray Emery Dr on Sunday, February 13 from 6:45pm until 8:02pm. You are consider a close contact if you were seated in rows 8, 9, 10, 11 and 12. Self-isolate, test immediately and on day 5 after you were exposed at this location of interest.

• Close contact: Fogo Brazilian BBQ, Queenstown *STAFF ONLY* 28-30 The Mall, Ballarat St on Tuesday, February 8 from 12:00 pm - 11:00 pm. Staff should self-isolate, test immediately and on day 5 after you were exposed at this location of interest.

Listed on Thursday

Parties in Dunedin attended by students in Castle St and Howe St have been confirmed as close contact exposure sites this afternoon by the Ministry of Health.

• Close contact: Castle Street Party, North Dunedin, Saturday, February 12 from 7pm until 1am on Sunday, February 13. Self-isolate, test immediately and on day 5 after you were exposed at this location of interest.

• Close contact: Castle Street and Howe St parties, North Dunedin, Monday February 14 from 7pm until 12.30am on Tuesday, February 15. Self-isolate, test immediately and on day 5 after you were exposed at this location of interest.

• Close contact: Flight JQ294 Queenstown to Auckland, Friday, February 11, 9pm-11pm. You are a close contact if you were seated in rows 14, 15, 16, 17 and 18. Self-isolate, test immediately and on day 5 after you were exposed.

• Close contact: El Camino Cantina Queenstown, Saturday, February 12, 7pm-11pm; also Sunday, February 13, 12pm-8:30pm. Self-isolate, test immediately and on day 5 after you were exposed at this location of interest.

• Close contact: The Club Queenstown, from 11:15pm on Saturday, February 5 to 12:15am on Sunday, February 6. Self-isolate, test immediately and on day 5 after you were exposed at this location of interest.