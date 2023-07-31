Man critically hurt in Invercargill firearms incident

Police at the scene this morning. PHOTO: LUISA GIRAO

A man has been critically injured after a firearms incident in Invercargill late last night.

Emergency services were called to Mavora Crescent, in the suburb of Heidelberg, just before midnight.

Police said the man was transported to hospital.

Inquiries into the circumstances of the incident are ongoing, and police would like to hear from anyone who might have information to share.

Call 105 and quote event number P055508327.

Information can also be given anonymously via Crime Stoppers on 0800 555 111.