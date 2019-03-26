Massive highway closure amid 'exceptional' rainfall

The road connecting the West Coast with Otago will remain closed until tomorrow as torrential rain causes flooding and slips.

Meanwhile, flooding has also closed Kinloch Rd and Wanaka-Mt Aspiring Road in the Queenstown Lakes District.

A strong and moist northwest flow was behind the "exceptional" amount of rain falling - especially around Milford Sound and Westland - but which also included the headwaters of Otago lakes and rivers, ahead of an active front over the Tasman Sea.

MetService had predicted that parts of Fiordland and the West Coast could have 700mm of rain between Sunday and today. More than 330mm had fallen within 24 hours since Monday morning for Milford Sound - one of a number of spots that have recorded at least 300mm in that time.

waiatoto_river1.jpg The Waiatoto River, near Haast, this morning. Photo: Katherine Blakeley

New Zealand Transport Agency (NZTA) extended the closure of State Highway 6 just after 1pm to cover the length from Makarora on the Otago side of the Haast Pass to south of Hokitika.

The highway was closed between Franz Josef and Fox Glaciers earlier this morning after two slips covered the highway, triggered by torrential rain. More torrential rain is forecast for this afternoon, from 4pm to 10 pm, and the weather is now travelling north up the West Coast.

kinloch_road.jpg Flooding on Kinloch Rd, near Lake Wakatipu, today. Photo: Downer

NZTA network manager Colin Hey said it would remain closed until 8am tomorrow.

"Given the forecast rain to come, and the rivers rising, closing the highway to through traffic now will help us keep people safe into the evening hours," Mr Hey said.

West Coast people are advised to avoid all but essential travel.

The Waiho River in Franz Josef was running "extremely high" as was the Fox River, he said.

"Anyone on other roads on the West Coast, please keep your speeds down, there will be surface flooding. Watch out for speed restrictions, debris and road crews. Use your lights," Mr Hey said.

There was also significant surface flooding in some locations, with water covering the road at Lake Wahapo, south of Whataroa.

Westland District Council has activated its Emergency Operations Centre and was talking with emergency services and support agencies this morning.

People in the area were advised to travel only if necessary, stay informed about the weather situation and put a household emergency plan into action.

Heavy rain warnings remain in place for many places in the South including Westland south of Otira, the headwaters of the Canterbury lakes and rivers south of Arthurs Pass, head waters of Otago lakes and rivers and Fiordland.

This could cause streams and rivers to rise rapidly. Surface flooding and slips were also possible and driving conditions could be hazardous with further potential road closures.

Haast resident Kerry Eggeling said rain in the area in the past 24 hours had led to a couple of buildings at the Waiatoto River to be flooded, but he believed the worst of the storm was over.

Most of the rain had fallen in the hills towards the Haast Pass, he said, and the rain on the front country was nothing to be concerned about.

"The tide is on its way in now, but I believe the biggest part of the rain has gone. As the tide rises now, the rivers will drop, so there won’t be much change in the water levels.

"As soon as it stops raining in the hills, it doesn’t take long for the rivers to drop because its such a short distance from the mountains to the sea, so it doesn’t take long for the water to run out."

Meteorologist Stephen Glassey said this morning that Milford Sound had already seen over 400mm of rain since Sunday. The heaviest falls were overnight with 124mm in five hours from midnight, with rainfall rates of 30mm an hour over a few hours.

Further north, Franz Josef had recorded about 160mm since Sunday, but the heaviest falls were expected today as the front edged up the country.

The rain would ease about Fiordland but intensify in Westland through the day before reaching Buller and the lower southwest North Island tomorrow.

EYE ON OTAGO RIVERS AND LAKES

The Otago Regional Council flood managers are closely monitoring river and lake levels.

MetService predicted significant rainfall and thunderstorms for the headwaters of the Southern Lakes between 5am yesterday and 5pm today.

It expected 400mm-500mm of rain to accumulate on the Main Divide, and 180mm-280mm 20km east of the Main Divide. The most intense period of rain was expected between 6am and 2pm today.

ORC natural hazards manager Jean-Luc Payan said heavy rain would cause river and lake levels to rise in Wakatipu, Wanaka, and Hawea lake catchments.

"Lake Wakatipu is expected to rise to between 310.6m (above sea level) and 311.4m, depending on the predicted rainfall scenario.

"The potential for minor ponding of low-lying areas around Queenstown occurs once the lake reaches 311.3m.''

Lake Wanaka was expected to rise to between 276.9m and 278.2m, and surface flooding was possible at 280m.

"As these lakes have a history of flooding, it is appropriate to take steps now to ensure mitigation measures are ready.

"We advise people camping or tramping in low-lying areas to take care and be mindful of rising lake and river levels.''

Farmers were also encouraged to move stock away from rivers, to higher ground.

The heavy rain was also expected to move across Central Otago and the Lower Clutha region (including the Pomahaka catchment) about noon today.

"Total rainfall of up to 20mm over a two-hour period may be experienced during this time, which may cause localised flooding.''

WIND GUSTS AND WARM TEMPS

A MetService spokeswoman said strong wind gusts were also possible across the southern region today until 2pm, and had potential to damage trees, powerlines and unsecured structures.

"Driving may be hazardous, especially for high-sided vehicles and motorcycles.''

Residents are advised to keep up to date with forecasts as additional areas may be added to the warning as the event gets closer.

East coast communities n were expected to receive only occasional rain this afternoon, and temperatures to be in the mid-20s including Dunedin with a warm 25degC.

Dunedin had already reached 23degC by 6am.

