Meat plants hit by lack of staff due to Covid

Meat processors are down on staff numbers and two of the biggest plants in the South are both believed to be down to one chain.

The companies say the lack of workers is not a surprise and one company has confirmed absent workers are still being paid.

Silver Fern Farms’ Finegand plant is down to one lamb chain, while it is believed the Pukeuri plant just north of Oamaru is also down to one chain.

Both Silver Fern Farms and Alliance did not supply actual number of workers missing, but before Covid-19 arrived two years ago there were three lamb chains at Finegand.

It is believed the company is struggling to find workers and does not have the manpower to train new workers.

A Silver Fern Farms spokesman said the company was expecting some impact from Covid-19 and had systems in place.

"It’s not unexpected that Covid 19 will impact some of the communities in which our sites operate. However, we have a range of protocols and procedures in place which ensure our processing sites like Finegand continue operating safely," the spokesman said.

"We have always taken a precautionary approach to our operations irrespective of the alert level. We have stringent health and safety protocols and procedures.

"With our precautionary approach and some staff at home isolating, there has been some impact on production capacity at Finegand and we are currently only operating one lamb chain. However, our network of processing facilities does provide us the option to move animals between plants depending on local conditions.

"We continue to support any staff who have tested positive and are at home isolating, which includes pay.

"Our focus will be moving animals off farm, and our priority will be addressing any areas of potential animal welfare risk and supporting our fully shared and valued suppliers

Alliance, which has plants at Pukeuri, Smithfield, Mataura and Lorneville, admits Omicron is having an impact on its plants.

Alliance Group general manager manufacturing Willie Wiese said the company was running its co-operative according to strict guidelines, including physical distancing, shift "bubbles", temperature checking and rapid antigen testing.

"The protocols we have in place are about ensuring we operate our plants safely," he said.

"The spread of Omicron across the country is impacting the communities where our plants are located. Due to the requirement for a number of our people to isolate or stay at home to look after family members, configurations and processing capacity at our plants ... have been impacted.

"We can expect some ongoing disruption to processing over the coming weeks. We are moving livestock across our network to process our farmers’ animals as quickly as possible and manage animal welfare risks," Mr Wiese said.