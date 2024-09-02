Milford Rd open, care needed on Crown Range

The avalanche risk is moderate in the Milford Road area. Photo: Milford Road Alliance

It's another week of rain, snow and disruption for Southland's Milford Road.

State Highway 94 was closed at 5pm yesterday due to a moderate risk of avalanche and reopened at 10am today after crews assessed the area, Milford Road Alliance said.

However, the road would close again at 5pm today due to "further intense weather increasing the hazard overnight".

Rain was forecast for Monday, while Tuesday would bring showers with snow down to 800 metres.

Rain was also forecast for mid-week and by Friday there would be heavy falls.

The Milford Road was closed for much of last week overnight due heavy rain, snow an an increasing avalanche risk.

Meanwhile, there's been a fair bit of rain in the Queenstown Lakes district area and ponding was affecting many sections of road over the network.

There had also been some minor rock falls over the Crown Range Road, linking Queenstown and Wānaka, which have been removed by roading crews, a spokesman for the district council said this morning.

"Be sure to double your following distance, use your headlights (fog lights if necessary), and if your steering feels light due to aquaplaning, ease off the accelerator and slow down gradually."

Care was also advised on the Wānaka-Cardrona road.

MetService has issued an orange strong wind warning for the Canterbury High Country, Canterbury coast and Plains south of Ashburton, also North Otago. Severe northwest gales gusting to 120 km/h in exposed places are expected until about 11am today .

These severe gales may return tonight and persist into tomorrow.

A heavy rain watch is in place for the Canterbury Headwaters south of Arthur's Pass. Rainfall amounts may approach warning criteria within 15km east of the main divide.