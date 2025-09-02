Milford Rd reopens, snow showers for passes

Southland's Milford Road has reopened, following heavy snow and a heightened threat of avalanche.

MetService had issued snowfall warnings for State Highway 94, as well as the Crown Range Road and the Lindis Pass (SH8) for this morning but have since lifted them.

However, warnings remain in place for some Canterbury alpine highways until this afternoon.

Snow has caused disruption to the Milford Road since Friday and the forecast is for more, plus heavy rain throughout the week.

Milford Road Alliance said the road had reopened at 10am from East Gate (Hollyford) to Donne River (Westgate) after the risk of avalanche, currently moderate, became manageable and snow was cleared.

Snow being cleared near the Homer Tunnel this morning. PHOTO: MILFORD ROAD ALLIANCE

MetService had forecast periods of snow above 700 metres until 10am today, up to 3cm in addition to what had already settled.

Road users were warned to take extra care due to the snow, ice and grit, and to watch for machinery operating.

The state highway, a popular tourist road to Milford Sound, was expected to remain open overnight.

However, more disruption to travel and closures were likely from late on Wednesday, as more snow and rain increased the avalanche hazard, Milford Road Alliance advised.

The Milford Road at Forks this morning. PHOTO: MILFORD ROAD ALLIANCE

Milford Road forecast

Tuesday: Rain falling as snow above 700m, clearing from afternoon

Wednesday: Fine at first, showers turning to rain in evening

Thursday: Rain, with heavy falls

Friday: Rain, heavy at times, falling as snow near the Homer Tunnel

Saturday: Snow showers

At the summit of the Crown Range Road this morning. PHOTO: METSERVICE

Snow showers for alpine passes

MetService said snow showers may affect the highest parts of the Crown Range Road, linking Queenstown and Wānaka, from 8am until noon, where 1cm to 2cm of snow may accumulate above about 800 metres, and on the Lindis Pass in Central Otago for a couple of hours until about 10am.

A spokesman for the Queenstown Lakes District Council said chains should be carried if heading over Crown Range this morning.

In Canterbury, snow showers were expected to affect the Arthur's Pass (SH73) and the Lewis Pass (SH7) from mid-morning until early afternoon, where up to 2cm could accumulate on the highest parts of these roads.