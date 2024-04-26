Milford Road open after snow dump

A snowy Milford Road earlier today. PHOTO MILFORD ROAD ALLIANCE/NZTA

The Milford Road is open to traffic but chains must be carried after a decent dump of snow.

MetService issued a snowfall warning for the Southland's State Highway 94 yesterday, advising that between 8cm and 12cm of snow was expected overnight on Thursday.

Milford Road Alliance said the Homer Tunnel had been closed but was open again on Friday morning.

However, chains must be carried from East Gate (Hollyford) to Donne River (Westgate).

There is snow from Monkey Creek to Murrells.

Showers were forecast for today, with snow above 600 metres. They would ease tomorrow and on Sunday it'll be cloudy with more showers possible.

The road will be closed (East Portal) to Homer Tunnel (West Portal) overnight on Friday.

Meanwhile, Homer Tunnel closures will continue from Monday through Saturday nights between 6.15pm and 6am for work on a new avalanche shelter at the mouth of the tunnel on the Te Anau/eastern side.

There will be 15-minute openings for traffic clearance between 7pm to 7.15pm and 8pm to 8.15pm.

Passage may be possible after 12am with delays, otherwise no public access will be available.

- ODT Online