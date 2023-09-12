Milford Road remains closed, more snow forecast

Crews were out early this morning to begin clearing State Highway 94. PHOTO: WAKA KOTAHI / MILFORD ROAD

Snow clearing is under way on Southland's Milford Road after a heavy fall overnight - and more is predicted for later today.

MetService says strong and cold westerlies were forecast to bring more snow showers over southern parts of the country on Tuesday.

Heavy rain in Fiordland and strong winds for Otago, Southland and the Canterbury High Country are likely from mid-week.

The Milford Road (State Highway 94) closed at 4.30pm yesterday, as up to 20cm has been forecast to fall near the Homer Tunnel.

A spokesman for Waka Kotahi/ Milford Road said clearing work had begun early this morning and it was hoped the highway would be open by early afternoon.

However, with more snow forecast, the road was likely to close again overnight.

The avalanche hazard would rise on Wednesday night and into Thursday, so further closures will very likely be required, he said.

Between 10cm and 20cm of snow was expected this morning until early afternoon near the summit. More snow was possible overnight into Wednesday, with up to 3cm at the summit forecast.

Meanwhile, snow watches remain in place for other alpine roads including the Crown Range Road, linking Queenstown and Wanaka, which is expected to get light snow showers until early this afternoon.

Further north, snow showers were possible about the higher parts of Arthur's Pass (SH73) until 6pm today.

The area is being monitored due to the risk of avalanche. PHOTO WAKA KOTAHI/ MILFORD ROAD

Heavy rain, strong winds for parts of South

Heavy rain and strong winds are forecast for parts of the South Island from mid-week, MetService advised.

In Fiordland, between 80mm to 110mm of rain was expected, mainly about the ranges, from midnight on Wednesday until 8pm on Thursday.

A heavy rain watch is in place for Westland, south of Otira, for most of Thursday and this may be upgraded to a warning.

Heavy rain may cause streams and rivers to rise rapidly. Surface flooding and slips are also possible and driving conditions may be hazardous.

A strong wind watch is in place for Southland and Otago from 9pm on Wednesday until 3pm on Thursday, and for the Canterbury High Country for most of Thursday.

Severe northwest winds may become severe in exposed places.