Dunedin
7
|
4
Tuesday,
Tue,
30
July
Jul
2024
News
Dunedin
DCC
Crime
Campus
Health
The Star
The South Today
National
The Star
International
Opinion
Editorial
Opinion
100 years ago
Southern Say
Australia
Politics
ODTtv
Your News
Slideshow Section
Sport
Olympics
Rugby
Cricket
Basketball
Racing
Football
Netball
League
Golf
Motorsport
Hockey
Other Sport
Life & Style
Food & Wine
Fresh Winter
Ask a Chef
News & Features
Chef's Garden
Recipes
Wine Reviews
Home & Garden
Magazine
Toitū te whenua
Resilient
Travel
Fashion
Design for Living
Entertainment
ODT Quiz
Film
Music
Theatre
Books
Arts
Gaming
Dance
Television
Business
Regions
Queenstown
Wānaka
Central Otago
North Otago
South Otago
Southland
Canterbury
West Coast
Features
NZIA Southern Series
SOREC
Explore Dunedin
Drivesouth Reviews
Design for Living
Education Guide
Healthcare Providers
Conferences and Venues
Sponsored content
Southern Television
Health and Beauty
Video
Rural life
Regions
Queenstown
Wānaka
Central Otago
North Otago
South Otago
Southland
SUBSCRIBER
Time to get the skis out as white winter arrives at last
Dry July is finally over.
German bouncer jailed for assaults
German bouncer jailed for assaults
A German bouncer imprisoned after trying to flee the country has been sentenced in Queenstown to more jail time for three assaults.
SUBSCRIBER
19-year-old to appear on school damage, graffiti charges
SUBSCRIBER
19-year-old to appear on school damage, graffiti charges
A 19-year-old man will appear in court in Oamaru next month charged with wilful damage and writing graffiti at Waitaki Girls’ High School last week.
Eatery sweeps hospitality awards
Eatery sweeps hospitality awards
Fusion restaurant Cucina in Oamaru has won the big prizes at the Otago Hospitality Awards.
Ministry's financial priorities questioned
Ministry’s financial priorities questioned
Principals at some of Otago’s more remote rural primary schools almost choked on their morning coffee yesterday when they first heard about the Ministry of Education putting out a tender for 30...
Southland museum cost could jump almost $20m
Southland museum cost could jump almost $20m
The bill for Southland's new museum could balloon by as much as $19.5 million amid rising costs and a struggle for funding.
Car ends in hedge after crash in Alexandra
Car ends in hedge after crash in Alexandra
A car ended up in a hedge and a give way sign was left lying on the ground after a two-car crash in Alexandra this afternoon.
SUBSCRIBER
Fluoridation setup tested as info session held
SUBSCRIBER
Fluoridation setup tested as info session held
The Waitaki District Council has begun to introduce fluoride to the Oamaru water supply after a directive from the director-general of health.
Cocaine, ketamine seized in Queenstown raid
Cocaine, ketamine seized in Queenstown raid
A police dog team raid in Queenstown has netted a haul of cocaine, ketamine, and LSD allegedly for supply.
Way to throw
Way to throw
Dylan Murray, of Waimate, was one of nearly 100 competitors in the 11th annual Tucker Beach Rush Disc Golf Tournament held over the weekend.
SUBSCRIBER
'Major milestone' as first subdivision residents move in
SUBSCRIBER
‘Major milestone’ as first subdivision residents move in
After 17 long years, a large development in the Cardrona Valley marked a "major milestone" at the weekend at a ceremony celebrating the arrival of its first residents.
Awardee 'never expected' to win
Awardee ‘never expected’ to win
Fashion was the talk of the town in Gore.
Battle to have street tarsealed continues
Battle to have street tarsealed continues
A long-standing battle to have a section of a Southland town’s main road tarsealed is rolling on, as one woman continues her fight.
Over 100 gather to celebrate Bislama Language Week, independence day
Over 100 gather to celebrate Bislama Language Week, independence day
The Teviot Valley String Band performs during celebrations for Bislama Language Week and Vanuatu Independence Day yesterday.
Heavy snow warning for Dunedin
Wintry blast brings snow, disruptions on roads
A heavy snow warning has been issued for parts of eastern Otago, including Dunedin, as a wintry blast moves through the region.
Better technique touted for trend
Better technique touted for trend
Improved technique is being touted as the reason for fewer injuries, a southern shearing stalwart says.
Obituary: tireless advocate and 'goddess'
Obituary: tireless advocate and ‘goddess’
Oamaru has lost one of its finest heritage advocates.
PSO takes aim at HNZ for 'underfunding' aged care
PSO takes aim at HNZ for ‘underfunding’ aged care
Presbyterian Support Otago’s Wānaka property portfolio remains on the market, the charity’s financial director Andrew Borthwick has confirmed.
SUBSCRIBER
Emotional walkthrough at new birthing centre
SUBSCRIBER
Emotional walkthrough at new birthing centre
Wānaka's new birthing centre, Rākai Kahukura, gave one mum the shivers when she entered it for the first time this week - but in a good way.
Crib's full-circle moment
Crib’s full-circle moment
In 1957, a crib built in Southland was transported by Purdue Bros Transport up to the former Queenstown Motor Park.
