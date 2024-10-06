More heavy rain forecast for Otago next week

Photo: RNZ/Nathan Mckinnon

Even more heavy rain is expected for Otago next week, as a front is expected to move up the South Island on Tuesday.

It will bring heavy rain to western parts with severe gales possible for exposed parts of the Canterbury High Country.

MetService have issued a heavy rain watch for the headwaters of the Otago lakes and rivers between 6am and 1pm on Tuesday.

It warned further surface flooding, slips, and difficult driving conditions were possible.

The Otago region was pummelled by heavy rain Thursday and Friday, causing flooding and land slips.

And nine Dunedin homes have been red-stickered, meaning they are unsafe to be occupied.

MetService have forecast heavy rain, thunderstorms with rainfall of 10mm to 25mm per hour possible in Waikato and Waitomo between 1am and 1pm on Monday.

A heavy rain watch has also been issued for the Westland District and the headwaters of the Canterbury lakes and rivers south of Arthur's Pass on Tuesday. There is a moderate chance of it upgrading to a warning, MetService said.

A strong wind watch is in place for the Canterbury High Country between 9am and 7pm on Tuesday, with a chance of northwest winds approaching severe gales in exposed places.