More heavy rain on way for some

Forget about doing your hair nicely today — we are in for some more severe gales and heavy rain.

A MetService spokesman said an active front, preceded by strengthening northwest winds, will move eastwards across the South Island today, bringing heavy rain to the west of the South Island and to the Otago and Canterbury headwaters.

"Gale to severe-gale northwesterlies preceding the front are expected to affect the south and east of the South Island and the lower North Island.

"Heavy rain and strong wind warnings and watches are in force for these areas."

He said orange heavy rain warnings were in place for the headwaters of the Otago lakes and rivers until 2pm today, where up to 140mm of rain was expected to fall near the Main Divide, and up to 110mm was expected to fall within 25km east of the Main Divide.

Thunderstorms were also possible and peak rates of up to 30mm of rain may fall each hour.

In Fiordland (about and north of George Sound), up to 110mm was expected to fall by 10am this morning, and peak rates of up to 30mm may fall during possible thunderstorms.

"Heavy rain may cause streams and rivers to rise rapidly," he said.

"Surface flooding and slips are also possible and driving conditions may be hazardous."

He said further rain or showers were expected in Fiordland (south of George Sound), from this afternoon through to early tomorrow morning.

A strong wind watch was also in place for all of Otago (except Clutha) until noon today and in Fiordland, Southland, Stewart Island and Clutha until 9am today.

"Northwest winds may approach severe gale in exposed places," he said.

"Strong wind gusts could damage trees, powerlines and unsecured structures. Driving may be hazardous, especially for high-sided vehicles and motorcycles."

He advised residents to keep up to date with the latest forecasts in case parts of it were upgraded to orange warnings, or further areas were added.