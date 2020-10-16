Friday, 16 October 2020

More snow forecast for South Island passes

    As much as 4cm of snow is likely to settle on the upper roads of Arthur's Pass. Photo: File / Getty Images
    Another late snowfall is set to descend overnight on the South Island's alpine passes.

    MetService warns snow is expected to affect Arthur's Pass (State Highway 73) near the summit at times this evening, overnight and Saturday morning. 

    Fiordland's Milford Rd (SH 94) could feel the brunt of a bitter front from this afternoon.

    As much as 4cm of snow is likely to settle on the upper roads through to tomorrow morning.

    Porters Pass (SH 73) and the Lindis Pass (SH 8) should get a dusting of 1-2cm.

    Snow is also expected to briefly affect the Crown Range Rd, linking Queenstown and Wanaka, near the summit this evening.

     

