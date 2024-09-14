More snow on the way for inland areas

The Remarkables covered in snow near Jack’s Point in Queenstown on Friday. PHOTO: GUY WILLIAMS

Another heavy snow watch has been issued for the southern and central South Island.

MetService is warning of heavy snow for Queenstown Lakes, Central Otago and the Canterbury high country tomorrow as a polar blast shows no signs of slowing down.

Periods of heavy snow are possible above 500m on Sunday from about 10am until 10pm.

MetService says there is a high chance snowfall may reach warning criteria.

"During Sunday, a front will move slowly northeast over the lower South Island, preceded by moist northwesterlies and followed by a much colder southeast flow," MetService said.

"The front is expected to bring another period of significant snow."

Travel disruption and damage to trees and powerlines are likely and cold conditions could cause stress to livestock.

There have also been road snowfall warnings issued for Milford Road (SH94), Crown Range Rd, Lindis Pass, Haast Pass and SH73 in Canterbury.

MetService and NZTA Waka Kotahi are advising people to delay travel or check the latest road conditions here.

Sunday's expected snow comes after a significant dump on Friday which closed schools, cut power and prompted avalanche warnings in alpine areas.