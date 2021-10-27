More storm warnings for parts of Otago

MetService is warning of severe thunderstorms in some parts of Otago late this afternoon.

The forecaster said weather radar detected severe thunderstorms near Hummock, between Middlemarch and Waikouaiti, about 4.30pm.

The storms were moving towards the northeast, and were expected to affect the area between Macraes Flat and Palmerston.

The storms were expected to be accompanied by very heavy rain and hail.

MetService said that level of rain could cause surface and/or flash flooding about streams, gullies and urban areas, and make driving conditions extremely hazardous.

"Hail can cause damage to crops, orchards and vines and may make driving conditions hazardous."

The forecaster had issued thunderstorm warnings for parts of the South yesterday as well.

The National Emergency Management Agency advises that as storms approach you should:

- Take shelter, preferably indoors away from windows;

- Avoid sheltering under trees, if outside;

- Get back to land, if outdoors on the water;

- Move cars under cover or away from trees;

- Secure any loose objects around your property;

- Check that drains and gutters are clear;

- Be ready to slow down or stop, if driving.

During and after the storm, you should also:

- Beware of fallen trees and power lines;

- Avoid streams and drains as you may be swept away in flash flooding.