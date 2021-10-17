Sunday, 17 October 2021

More unsettled weather on way for South

    More unsettled spring weather is set to hit the country, bringing heavy rain and strong winds to some parts of the South.

    MetService is warning of heavy rain in Westland and the headwaters of the Otago and Canterbury lakes and rivers as a front moves across the country tomorrow, followed by west to southwest winds.

    The front will be preceded by strong, moist northwesterlies which are expected to bring heavy rain in some places today.

    The forecaster has a heavy rain warning in place for Fiordland today, and a heavy rain watch for the headwaters of the Otago lakes and rivers.

    On Tuesday, a second front moves over the South Island, followed by a ridge of high pressure.

    There is a chance of gale northwesterlies on Tuesday in exposed parts of Fiordland, Southland and the Queenstown Lakes District.

     

     

