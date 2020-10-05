More wind gusts set to buffet South

Wind gust up to 120kmh are approaching the southern region, prompting MetService to issue an orange weather warning.

An active cold front, preceded by strong, moist northwesterlies, is expected to move onto the far south of the South Island from the southwest tonight, then northeastwards across the South Island on Tuesday.

A MetService spokesman said strong wind gusts could damage trees, powerlines and unsecured structures, and driving may be hazardous, especially for high-sided vehicles and motorcycles.

The severe gales were expected to affect Southland and Fiordland from 9am today until 2am tomorrow; and forecast to affect Otago from noon today until 5am tomorrow.

Wind gusts could reach 120kmh in exposed places, the spokesman said.

In the Canterbury High Country, severe gales gusting up to 130kmh were expected to arrive about 2pm today and would continue until 9am tomorrow.

The spokesman advised residents to stay up to date with the latest forecasts in case further warning areas were added.

HEAVY RAIN WATCH FOR WEST COAST

A heavy rain watch is in place for parts of the South Island's west coast.

MetService said periods of heavy rain may fall in Fiordland from 9am today until 7am tomorrow.

Further north, heavy rain is forecast for the ranges of Westland, south of Otira from 2am until 2pm tomorrow.

