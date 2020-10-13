More wintry weather on way for South

Spring may be here but another wintry blast is set to move up the country, bringing snow to the South and frosts to some inland areas.

MetService says a southerly change could bring snow to 400 metres in Southland and inland Otago tomorrow.

"A cold change hurries northwards on Wednesday, travelling all the way from Southland to Gisborne throughout the day bringing cold and showery weather with it," MetService said.

The forecaster said the coldest air would move on to Southland on Wednesday morning, and then on to the North Island by Thursday morning.

Weatherwatch said temperatures could dip below 0degC in parts of the South overnight on Wednesday, bringing frosts on Thursday morning.

MetService meteorologist Lewis Ferris said recent weeks had brought changes between warmer periods with northerly winds, followed by southerlies with lower temperatures.

“Spring is very much the time of the yo-yo, with the highs and lows of temperatures, but also fronts and then regions of high pressure replacing those,” he said.

The forecaster is predicting a rainy Saturday in the South for the general election.